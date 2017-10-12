Oct 12th, 2017

Back in April, Google announced that Google Home could recognize multiple voices and have different profiles for each user in your home. It’s one of the defining features that set it apart from Amazon Alexa, which is by far the more capable of the two home assistants. Now the feature parity between the two is getting a little bit closer.

Amazon has announced that Alexa can now do the same on the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Echo Show. When setting up multiple user profiles, you’ll be asked to read aloud 10 phrases and then Alexa will analyze that data to build your voice profile. Once your voice profile has been recognized, it should be usable with third-party Alexa devices, so you’ll need some type of official Echo device to set it up.

Amazon says the voice profile will continue to be refined as you use it and it can currently be used for calling and messaging, shopping, and the Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan. You’re limited to Echo devices though, as Fire TV and Amazon Tap don’t yet support voice profiles.

This certainly makes Amazon even more competitive with Google Home. What do you think? Which virtual assistant to you prefer/use?

Get Amazon Echo
local_offer    Alexa   Amazon   Echo   echo dot   Echo Plus   Echo Show  

stars Further Reading

Google joins forces with Apple for Movies Anywhere

Amazon Fire HD 10 now available for $150

Amazon Echo Show discounted to $199 after YouTube row

Amazon wants to deliver packages to your car's trunk

Deal: Get Qi wireless charging pad for only $11

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWin a Google Pixel 2!
closeWin a Google Pixel 2/XL! [GIVEAWAY]

We’re giving away the brand new Google Pixel 2 phones!

2

more_vert7 reasons I'm not buying a Pixel 2 this year
close7 reasons I’m passing on the Pixel 2 this year [OPINION]

Now that Google has finally revealed the Pixel 2, there are a few things that feel lacking. Here’s 7 reasons why I’m skipping the Pixel 2 this year in favor of another device.

3

more_vertLG G6 Update
closeLG G6 Update: Things Worth Knowing

It’s been almost six months since our review of the LG G6. If you’re a current G6 owner, there are some things you may have missed in the past few months.

4

more_vertOnePlus spying on users and collecting massive amounts of data
closeOnePlus is collecting lots of data on its users without telling them

OnePlus has been collecting a lot of personal data about how you use your device. Here’s how to disable the app service doing the collecting without having to root your OnePlus device.

5

more_vertHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store
closeHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store [DEAL]

Google Play Movies is joining the Movies Anywhere app and for a limited time, you can get five free movies when you sign up. Here’s how to get the deal.

6

more_vertBest Apps & Games of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertSome Galaxy S8 users aren't getting their text messages
closeA lot of Galaxy S8 users are reporting problems with missing texts

Several Galaxy S8 owners across different carriers are reporting problems with sending and receiving text messages. Lots of different messaging apps in use, too. Have you had problems with SMS?

8

more_vertIndustry leans toward Apple's tech
closeSamsung might be a lone wolf in push for under-display fingerprint as everyone looks to copy Apple

Welp, Apple’s gone and done it again. They’ve moved forward with a smartphone design change or an innovation that they like, and the rest of the industry is in ‘me, too’ mode.

9

more_vertGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods
closeGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods: Which is the best option?

Google has finally released its own set of Bluetooth headphones to take on Apple’s AirPods. However, there are some differences and we take a look at which option is best.

10

more_vertGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot
closeGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Which Is Best?

Now that we know all about the new Google Home Mini, it’s time to take a look at how it stands up against its closest competition – the Amazon Echo Dot.