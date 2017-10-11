Oct 11th, 2017

Huawei is getting ready to take 2017 head-on with a wide range of new Mate smartphones, the biggest and baddest being the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. A flashier version of the Mate 10, the Pro is getting the leaked render treatment by none other than @evleaks who blasted Twitter with an insanely high-resolution of the device.

According to Blass, the Mate 10 Pro is going by the code name “Blanc” and will carry the best hardware of the bunch, with a Kirin 970 processor, 5.9-inch 2880×1440 IPS display (18:9 aspect ratio), 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. It will carry a 4,000mAh battery, but only measure in at 7.5mm thick.

Dual rear cameras 20MP/12MP sensors can be found on the back, once again co-developed with Leica. They’ll both have f/1.6 aperture lenses with OIS, which is certainly welcomed. The Mate 10 Pro will also feature IP68 water/dust resistance, a Cat 16 LTE modem, and run on Android 8.0 Oreo (with EMUI 6.0). Release date is sometime this December.

There’s also word of another Mate 10 variant codenamed Alps but not much info on what it could materialize as. The specs are still pretty high-end, with the phone carrying a 5-ich 2560×1440 IPS display (16:9 aspect ratio though), Kirin 970 processor, 4GB of RAM Cat. 12 LTE, and slightly thicker 8.23mm body. Alps will be introduced on October 16th and ship later this month.

via Venture Beat

 

 
