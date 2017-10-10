Oct 10th, 2017

The Moto X4 is the first Android One phone to launch in the US, but those who have pre-ordered it are facing delays. A copy of the email sent to those who pre-ordered the device was posted on Reddit and now the estimated arrival date for the phone is between October 18 and October 25.

Here’s a full copy of the email that pre-order customers received:

Thanks for ordering a new Android One Moto X4 from Project Fi. A production delay has impacted the estimated ship date for your new device, and your device should ship between 10/18 and 10/25. You’ll receive a separate shipping confirmation as soon as your order ships. If you have already planned to trade in another device with your order, you’ll still have a full 30 days to send in your old phone after you receive your Android One Moto X4.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you again for your order.

Google notes that you’ll still have a full 30 days to trade in your old device after you receive your new Moto X4. Did you pre-order the device and get this same email? Let us know in the comments.

