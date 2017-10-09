I’ll admit, one of my guilty pleasures is watching smartphone speed test videos on YouTube. I’m an absolute sucker for them. Mostly because device performance is my #1 priority when looking to upgrade to a new Android device and at the end of the day, a spec sheet only takes you so far. Doesn’t matter if a phone is carrying a Snapdragon 5,000, what it really comes down to is real world performance. There’s no better way to see how a smartphone compares to others than with a tried-and-true speed test.

Thankfully, YouTuber PhoneBuff uploaded a video where he pitted two of the most lust worthy Android devices against each other in a head-to-head speed test: the LG V30 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 . They’re pretty evenly matched but there are some key differences…

The LG V30 comes equipped with a Snapdragon 835 clocked at 2.46GHz, while the Galaxy Note 8 is using the same processor but clocked at 2.36GHz. This — in theory — should give the V30 a slight advantage when opening apps and performing CPU intensive tasks. The Note 8, on the other hand, has 6GB of RAM vs the LG V30’s 4GB, which — in theory — should allow it to keep more apps open in the background.

So what are the results of this speed test? Well, you’re just going to have to see for yourself.

Even with Samsung’s aggressive RAM management, it seems that 6GB is that sweet spot Galaxy devices need to really compete with others when it comes to quickly returning to apps. Oddly enough, LG seems to have some pretty aggressive RAM management of their own, with most apps requiring a fresh reload (although the games stayed open in the background just fine).

It was an interesting speed test none the less, and while it’s easy to give the Galaxy Note 8 the win in this bout, we’d love to see how Samsung’s latest performs against the upcoming Pixel 2 /2XL. I’m drooling already.

via YouTube