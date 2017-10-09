Oct 9th, 2017

I’ll admit, one of my guilty pleasures is watching smartphone speed test videos on YouTube. I’m an absolute sucker for them. Mostly because device performance is my #1 priority when looking to upgrade to a new Android device and at the end of the day, a spec sheet only takes you so far. Doesn’t matter if a phone is carrying a Snapdragon 5,000, what it really comes down to is real world performance. There’s no better way to see how a smartphone compares to others than with a tried-and-true speed test.

Thankfully, YouTuber PhoneBuff uploaded a video where he pitted two of the most lust worthy Android devices against each other in a head-to-head speed test: the LG V30 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. They’re pretty evenly matched but there are some key differences…

The LG V30 comes equipped with a Snapdragon 835 clocked at 2.46GHz, while the Galaxy Note 8 is using the same processor but clocked at 2.36GHz. This — in theory — should give the V30 a slight advantage when opening apps and performing CPU intensive tasks. The Note 8, on the other hand, has 6GB of RAM vs the LG V30’s 4GB, which — in theory — should allow it to keep more apps open in the background.

So what are the results of this speed test? Well, you’re just going to have to see for yourself.

Even with Samsung’s aggressive RAM management, it seems that 6GB is that sweet spot Galaxy devices need to really compete with others when it comes to quickly returning to apps. Oddly enough, LG seems to have some pretty aggressive RAM management of their own, with most apps requiring a fresh reload (although the games stayed open in the background just fine).

It was an interesting speed test none the less, and while it’s easy to give the Galaxy Note 8 the win in this bout, we’d love to see how Samsung’s latest performs against the upcoming Pixel 2/2XL. I’m drooling already.

via YouTube
local_offer    LG   LG V30   Samsung   Samsung Galaxy Note 8  

stars Further Reading

Galaxy Note 8: How to save Motion Photos as a video file

LG V30 First Things

Galaxy Note 9 will have under-display fingerprint sensor

LG V30 Plus launches on US Cellular

Watch an Android phone explode in this man

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWin a Google Pixel 2!
closeWin a Google Pixel 2/XL! [GIVEAWAY]

We’re giving away the brand new Google Pixel 2 phones!

2

more_vert7 reasons I'm not buying a Pixel 2 this year
close7 reasons I’m passing on the Pixel 2 this year [OPINION]

Now that Google has finally revealed the Pixel 2, there are a few things that feel lacking. Here’s 7 reasons why I’m skipping the Pixel 2 this year in favor of another device.

3

more_vertLG G6 Update
closeLG G6 Update: Things Worth Knowing

It’s been almost six months since our review of the LG G6. If you’re a current G6 owner, there are some things you may have missed in the past few months.

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant hits the Play Store
closeGoogle Assistant now available for download on the Play Store

The Google Assistant application has been released onto the Play Store, making it easier for the company to update Assistant without requiring an overall software update.

5

more_vertSome Galaxy S8 users aren't getting their text messages
closeA lot of Galaxy S8 users are reporting problems with missing texts

Several Galaxy S8 owners across different carriers are reporting problems with sending and receiving text messages. Lots of different messaging apps in use, too. Have you had problems with SMS?

6

more_vertBest Apps & Games of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods
closeGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods: Which is the best option?

Google has finally released its own set of Bluetooth headphones to take on Apple’s AirPods. However, there are some differences and we take a look at which option is best.

8

more_vertHuawei Mate 9 vs Mate 10 leak
closeHere’s what the Huawei Mate 10 looks like next to last year’s Mate 9

A new leaked image shows off how the Huawei Mate 10 will compare to last year’s Mate 9 when looking at the device side-by-side from the rear of both options.

9

more_vertGoogle Contacts app updated with new UI and features
closeGoogle updates the Contacts app with new UI changes and features

Google’s Contacts app is getting an update in the Google Play Store before the new Pixels hit. The update brings new UI and features, all of which are detailed right here.

10

more_vertGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot
closeGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Which Is Best?

Now that we know all about the new Google Home Mini, it’s time to take a look at how it stands up against its closest competition – the Amazon Echo Dot.