Well, that’s a wrap, folks. Google has officially announced a slew of new products, including its new flagship lineup with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL . Now that we know all of the nitty-gritty details for each device, let’s take a quick look at what’s coming to the table.

So as you can see, the specs are practically identical, save for the display size, resolution, and battery. The Pixel 2 XL features an all-new 6-inch P-OLED display, while coming with a 2:1 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 2880 x 1400. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 comes with a standard 5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

Both devices also come equipped with the new Active Edge feature, which allows you to gently squeeze the sides of your device and activate Google Assistant without using any hot words or pressing anything. From here, you’ll be to interact with Assistant as you normally do and can quickly launch the camera or more.

Finally, the big difference here comes with the price. The Pixel 2 is priced at $649 for the 64GB model and $749 for the 128GB model, while the Pixel 2 XL starts at $849 for the base model and $949 for the 128GB variant. Now we want to hear from you. Which of these devices will you be picking up, or will you be skipping this iteration in lieu of something else.