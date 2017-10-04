Oct 4th, 2017

A few days ago we heard a rumor that Google was planning on introducing a new certified accessory program for select partners. Today’s big presentation revealed that rumor to be true and that initially there are 26 accessory manufacturers on board with the new initiative.

Google likely focused on this program because of the high prevalence of non-compliant USB-C cables that were common in the early days of 2015 and 2016, but USB-C cables won’t be the only accessories that can sport the Made for Google logo. Cases, headphones and more are expected to sport the branding. There will likely be more partners announced over time, but here’s everyone that’s on board at launch.

Made for Google Official Partners

Incipio Moshi Belkin tech21 Anker
Libratone Invisible Shield Bellroy Power Support Kate Spade
dBrand Life Proof Oh Joy! Zoindustries Monster
The Mint Gardener Panzer Glass Under Armor Urbanears Speck
AIAIAI Otterbox Griffin M Stuftcool

There are still some notable third-party partners missing, like RAVPower and Slick Wraps, so hopefully, this list will continue to expand as Google works with third-party manufacturers.
