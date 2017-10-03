Oct 3rd, 2017

Android One Phones are getting better, and they’re going mainstream. It started with the Xiaomi Mi A1 and later on we got the new Moto X4.

They’re fine phones in their own right and bring some premium features to the Android One family (dual cameras!), but HTC just might be coming with the most exciting Android One phone yet: the HTC U11 Life. LlabTooFer had some info to share the specs we’re getting:

  • Display: 5.2-inch 1080p
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset
  • Memory: 3GB/32GB or 4GB/64GB RAM/ROM
  • Cameras: 16MP Rear Camera, 16MP Front Camera
  • Battery: 2,600mAh
  • Software: Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Features: Edge Sense, USonic Audio, IP67, Fingerprint

All of that is said to be on tap for around $400. That’s not the most value-packed price you’re going to find, especially considering you can find phones with a more powerful chipset for cheaper. But boy does it read off well, and this would be perhaps the only Android One phone that goes beyond the bare essentials when it comes to smartphone features.

And that’s the beauty of it: if you don’t need the extra bits, you’re free to pay for something cheaper that doesn’t have them. But if you want an HTC phone with Edge Sense, Oreo out of the box, a battery efficient workhorse of a chipset, and a respectable display — all under the Android One banner and everything that means (faster updates on a near-stock experience, we hope) — this ought to get you going.
local_offer    HTC  htc u11 life  

stars Further Reading

HTC U11 $100-off next week, U Ultra $300-off

How to setup Edge Sense in any app on HTC U11

DxOMark ranks iPhone 8 Plus camera above Pixel and HTC U11

HTC U11 Plus specs leaked

Google enters $1.1 billion agreement with HTC

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung plans to make over $100 for each iPhone X
closeSamsung set to make over $100 for each iPhone X sold

A new report shows that Samsung will be making around $110 for every iPhone X sold due to the Samsung supplying the OLED panels and batteries for Apple’s latest device.

2

more_vertGalaxy S7 will get updated UI
closeSamsung Galaxy S7 will get new UI with the Oreo update

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have a new “Samsung Experience” UI and, of course, the Bixby assistant. WIll the Galaxy S7 get them?

3

more_vertThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 pr
closeThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 problem

Some iPhone 8 Plus smartphones are arriving with the screen separated from the chassis in Asian countries. Speculation suggests battery bloating could be part of the issue.

4

more_vertPixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of event
closePixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of October 4th reveal

A new leak suggests the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is true. Check out the full specs.

5

more_vertSamsung begins software development of the Galaxy S9
closeSURPRISE: The Galaxy S9 will come in two different variants

Now that the Galaxy Note 8 is officially available, Samsung has started firmware development for the Galaxy S9 which has revealed the model numbers for its 2018 flagships.

6

more_vertPixel 2 rumor roundup
closeHere’s everything we know about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL so far

We are just days away from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL unveiling, so we take a look at what has been leaked and rumored for the devices and what to expect.

7

more_vertGoogle Ultra Pixel leaked?
closeGoogle ‘Ultra Pixel’ tipped as an iPhone X competitor, but it’s probably not real

Anyone traversing the usual stomping grounds of Android faithful will see some “news” about a supposed “Ultra Pixel” by Google. Take it with a large grain of salt.

8

more_vertPhandroid Newsletter Signup
closeGoogle Burns Amazon and Amazon Fires Back

Get these Android Updates delivered to you every Friday by clicking here! Android users are in good company: even Microsoft founder Bill Gates now uses Android. I bet – like you – he’s eager to get this week’s hottest Android news, so let’s dive right in! Google Burns Amazon This week Google burned Amazon by …

9

more_vertOnePlus will skip the 5T and go straight to the 6
closeThe OnePlus 6 is expected to launch early next year

A new report claims that OnePlus will be skipping the “5T” and will be going straight to the “OnePlus 6”.

10

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (September 2017 #5)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.