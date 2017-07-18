There are lots of things to consider when purchasing a smartphone, but in my time I’ve found that there is one trait that really influences most folks’ decision. Well, that’s the case for us folks in Android land, anyway, since iOS users really only have price point to consider.

But with Android, there are tons of different devices with different strengths and weaknesses. Some have great cameras, others offer big and clear displays, some have really large batteries, and others are waterproof. There are microSD card slots to consider, fingerprint scanners, selfie cameras, and even the matter of whether a phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack is no longer obvious.

So, what single feature is most important to you when shopping for a smartphone? Be sure to leave a vote in the poll below, and join me in the comments section to talk about your own preferences!