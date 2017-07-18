Yes, we know that the Moto Z2 Force will be launched next week, but that doesn’t mean that you should shy away from some great deals when they are presented. In fact, Motorola is offering a pretty snazzy deal for the unlocked Moto Z when you buy the unlocked variant.

The JBL SoundBoost Moto Mod

For a limited time, Motorola is knocking $200 off the retail price of the unlocked Moto Z, bringing the price down to just $500. That’s already a pretty good deal, especially if you want to jump on the Moto Mod hype train without springing or waiting for the company’s 2017 flagship.

But wait, there’s more. On top of saving $200 off the Moto Z itself, Motorola is throwing in the JBL SoundBoost Moto Mod for absolutely free. This isn’t the brand new SoundBoost 2 that was launched with the Moto Z2 Play but is still a great option if you are looking to get the tunes rolling during the dog days of Summer.

If you’re interested in snagging a Moto Z for yourself, you can hit the button below to head over to Motorola’s website. If you decide to pull the trigger, let us know in the comments while letting us know what your favorite feature of the Moto Z is.