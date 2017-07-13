Jul 13th, 2017

Before smartphones existed, you might check the newspaper every morning for the forecast. Thankfully, we have a better way. You can pull out your phone at any time and see the temperature, forecast, and more. Sometimes it seems like weather apps take up 50% of the Play Store. But which ones are the best?

Whether you need to see if you should bring an umbrella for the day or you’re planning a vacation for the weekend, here are the best weather apps available for Android right now!

1Weather

1Weather is a long standing app that has tons of reviews. It has everything you would expect from a weather app: current conditions, hourly and daily forecasts, live radar, alerts, and much more. 1Weather has a beautiful design and it’s very easy to use.

DOWNLOAD: 1Weather

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Contains Ads: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5

AccuWeather

AccuWeather is another app that has been around for a long time. It comes with all the basics: current conditions, extended forecasts, radar, alerts, and more. One of the nicest features is called MinuteCast, which tracks precipitation on a minute by minute basis.

DOWNLOAD: AccuWeather

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.4/5

Dark Sky

Dark Sky received a lot of buzz when it launched for Android, but not for the right reasons. The app is mainly free, but the premium features cost $2.99/year. The premium features include down to the minute forecasts, rain alerts, summaries, and widgets.

DOWNLOAD: Dark Sky

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 3.8/5

Google Weather

You may not know this, but the Google app has a Weather app built in. You can even put it on your home screen. You’ll see the weather app pop up when you do a weather-related search. The app provides daily and hourly forecasts, weekly predictions, air quality, precipitation, and more.

DOWNLOAD: Google

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 3.5/5

NOAA Weather

This is a weather app that gets info from the national weather service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). If you’re serious about weather, this app has a lot to offer. You get forecasts, animated radar, hourly forecast, and current conditions.

DOWNLOAD: NOAA Weather

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: Yes
  • Rating: 4.6/5

WeatherBug

WeatherBug has been around for a long time and it’s still one of the best weather apps. It includes forecasts, severe weather alerts, traffic cams, and alerts. The great thing about WeatherBug is it’s full featured from the start. No premium in-app purchases required.

DOWNLOAD: WeatherBug

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5

The Weather Channel

Everyone knows about The Weather Channel. There’s a reason it’s called The Weather Channel. The app has all the features you would expect. Forecasts, current weather, pollen count, videos, radar, and so much more. The app is bloated with features, which can be off-putting to some.

DOWNLOAD: The Weather Channel

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: Yes
  • Rating: 4.3/5

Weather Timeline

Weather Timeline is one of the most well-designed weather apps in the Play Store. The weather forecasts are organized into a timeline view. It’s easy to scroll through the hours and days to get a glimpse of the weather. It also includes powerful features like radar, alerts, and a time machine.

DOWNLOAD: Weather Timeline

  • Price: $1.49
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.7/5

Weather Underground

Weather Underground provides accurate and hyper-local forecasts. WU gets a lot of information from other users. You get interactive radar, satellite maps, severe weather alerts, and live data from weather stations. This is a great crowd-sourced weather app.

DOWNLOAD: Weather Underground

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Contains Ads: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5

Weather Wiz

Weather Wiz was only released in 2017, but it”s already one of the best weather apps for Android. It has all the basics, forecasts, radar, UV index, widgets, and a bunch of beautiful themes. The app is mostly free unless you want to purchase themes.

DOWNLOAD: Weather Wiz

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Contains Ads: Yes
  • Rating: 4.4/5

