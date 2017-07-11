There have been a lot of rumors about the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, but not many concrete examples of what it will look like. A new rumor gives us a few big details about the next Pixel XL and a recreation of what it could look like. The image above was created based on inside information.

The new design takes a lot of notes from the previous Pixel XL, but everything has been turned up a notch. The display is bigger with smaller bezels. It looks more like the Samsung Galaxy S8 than the iPhone 7. The rumor claims that LG is the manufacturer, as previous rumors have claimed. It will be a 6-inch AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

On the back, we can see the same two-tone design with glass on top and matte on the bottom. The fingerprint scanner has been moved out of the glass section. We don’t know for sure on the status of the headphone jack yet. The last juicy morsel of info includes a “squeezable frame” like the HTC U11 . The Pixel XL will use it for interacting with Google Assistant.

The source goes on to suggest that the Pixel 2 will be a smaller update. The XL will showcase the cutting edge of Google’s design and software features. Many people consider the original Pixel design to be very outdated. If these rumors are true, the new Pixel will look much more modern. What do you think?

[via AndroidPolice]