Jul 11th, 2017

On July 25th, we know that Motorola is holding an event in New York where the company is expected to bring the company’s 2017 flagship and more. However, there is some hope that we’ll get a glimpse at the return of the Moto X moniker with the Moto X4.

Over the last few months, we’ve seen various leaks regarding the device, but not much else has been shared as of yet. Today, the Moto X4 passed through GFXBench, giving us a glimpse at some of the specs that the device is expected to have.

Starting off with the display, we’re looking at a 5-inch FullHD display, along with the Snapdragon 630 SoC powering the way with 3GB of RAM. Unfortunately, it seems that the base storage is going to be a bit small, as the results show storage at 16GB. Of course, it’s extremely likely that we’ll see a microSD card slot, so you’ll be able to expand things a bit.

Finally, despite earlier rumors stating that the X4 would come with dual cameras, it seems that won’t be the case, as we are seeing a 12MP rear-facing camera. When it comes to selfies, you’ll be getting a slight bump up to 16MP, so that you can take some awesome selfies.

Let us know what you think about this latest leak and if you’re going to look to pick the Moto X4 up for yourself or someone close to you.

[GFXBench]

 
local_offer    Lenovo   Moto X4   Motorola   Motorola Moto X4  

stars Further Reading

The Moto Z2 Force passes through AnTuTu

Moto Z2 Force event set for July 25th in New York

6 new Moto Mod concepts

The Moto Z2 Force is leaked in a new press render

Newly leaked Moto X4 press renders show off dual-cameras

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

2

more_vertNew Galaxy Note 8 renders appear
closeNew renders of the Galaxy Note 8 feature a questionable omission

New renders have appeared which give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, including the Infinity Display, dual-rear cameras, and the omission of the Bixby button from the device.

3

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

4

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vert10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
close10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss!

6

more_vertThe Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

7

more_vertDon't miss these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
closeDon’t miss these 25 amazing Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and they’ve given us a sneak peek of what to expect. Lots of great deals on Amazon products like Echo and Fire tablets, but some great TV deals too.

8

more_vert6 new Moto Mod concepts
closeMotorola announces 6 new Moto Mod concepts, including a DSLR lens

Motorola announced the Mod alongside the Moto Z2 Play, but that wasn’t the last of the new Moto Mods. Lenovo and Motorola have 5 more Mods to show off with the 360 camera.

9

more_vertGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones
closeGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

A new Always On Ambient Display will likely be on the next Pixel devices after an APK teardown reveals references to the feature.

10

more_vertQualcomm seeking ban on iPhone sales in US
closeQualcomm wants to halt iPhone sales in the US over patent dispute

Qualcomm says Apple is infringing six of its patents with the iPhone and is seeking to ban current and future sales of the device in the US.