On July 25th, we know that Motorola is holding an event in New York where the company is expected to bring the company’s 2017 flagship and more. However, there is some hope that we’ll get a glimpse at the return of the Moto X moniker with the Moto X4.

Over the last few months, we’ve seen various leaks regarding the device, but not much else has been shared as of yet. Today, the Moto X4 passed through GFXBench, giving us a glimpse at some of the specs that the device is expected to have.

Starting off with the display, we’re looking at a 5-inch FullHD display, along with the Snapdragon 630 SoC powering the way with 3GB of RAM. Unfortunately, it seems that the base storage is going to be a bit small, as the results show storage at 16GB. Of course, it’s extremely likely that we’ll see a microSD card slot, so you’ll be able to expand things a bit.

Finally, despite earlier rumors stating that the X4 would come with dual cameras, it seems that won’t be the case, as we are seeing a 12MP rear-facing camera. When it comes to selfies, you’ll be getting a slight bump up to 16MP, so that you can take some awesome selfies.

Let us know what you think about this latest leak and if you’re going to look to pick the Moto X4 up for yourself or someone close to you.

[GFXBench]