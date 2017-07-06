I have to say, I’m pretty excited to see what Motorola’s got planned for this year’s Moto Z followup. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker just sent us an email announcing an event in New York dubbed #HelloMotoWorld. While they don’t dive into any sort of detail as to what they’ll be unveiling, you can bet we’ll be seeing the followup to last years Moto Z and Moto Z Force — the Moto Z2 Force.

It seems the regular Moto Z (that paper thin model) is being replaced by the Z2 Play, which leaves the Moto Z2 Force as the company’s sole flagship powerhouse for 2017. We expect the phone will be packing upgraded specs in all the usual key areas (camera, processor, RAM, storage, battery), but you never really know these days….

We’ll keep you guys posted as we learn more leading up to the event.