Motorola and Lenovo have already launched a few new Moto phones this year, but they have no intention of letting up. According to @evleaks, the Moto G5S Plus is the next phone on the menu, and it could be a bigger meal.

The marketing material for the Moto G5S Plus describes the phone as being larger than the standard Moto G5 Plus , 5.5-inches compared to 5.2-inches. The G5S Plus will also be made with more premium materials and have a better camera. “S” often relates to “premium” devices, and in this case, it seems to work again.

The camera looks like the biggest difference. It will have dual 13MP cameras (one color and one B&W). The other specs appear to be pretty similar. Snapdragon 625, 4GB of RAM, and 1080p displays. The S model could be shown off alongside new Moto Mods and the Moto Z2 Force at the July 25th event.