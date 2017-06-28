We just got our hands on the Amazon Echo Show, which is a special device because it’s the first Echo device with a display. It can literally “show” you things. The Echo Show arrived up on our doorstep today and we quickly unboxed it and set it up for the first time.

Our first impression of the device is that it’s bigger than you expect. If you were expecting something like a tablet, this is not it. The front has a 7-inch display and a big speaker underneath. It’s about 4-inches thick, which makes it easy to set on a shelf or bookcase. The Show is kinda heavy, too, but you’re not meant to be moving it around a lot.

What’s in the box?

Echo Show

6 ft power cable/adapter

Quick Start Guide

Things to Try guide

Ask us anything!

Now that we have this peculiar device, we want to hear from you! Ask us any questions you have about the Echo Show! What content would you like to see about it? Leave your questions in comments below. We will try to answer them all in future content.