Google Photos is getting a couple of new features this week, including some stuff they talked about at Google I/O this year. They’ve updated the sharing functionality and they pushed out the Shared Library feature.

The new sharing UI aims to make it easier to share multiple photos at once. When you tap the share button while viewing a single photo you’ll see the typical share options pop up. While the share menu is open you can continue to select more photos above. You don’t have to go back and select multiple photos before sharing.

Another new Photos feature is Shared Libraries, which makes it easy to share specific groups or sets of pictures with people. You could set up a “Family” group so all photos of your kids are automatically shared with your wife or husband. This feature has also begun to slowly roll out to Google Photos users.