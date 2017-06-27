Jun 27th, 2017

Google Photos is getting a couple of new features this week, including some stuff they talked about at Google I/O this year. They’ve updated the sharing functionality and they pushed out the Shared Library feature.

The new sharing UI aims to make it easier to share multiple photos at once. When you tap the share button while viewing a single photo you’ll see the typical share options pop up. While the share menu is open you can continue to select more photos above. You don’t have to go back and select multiple photos before sharing.

Another new Photos feature is Shared Libraries, which makes it easy to share specific groups or sets of pictures with people. You could set up a “Family” group so all photos of your kids are automatically shared with your wife or husband. This feature has also begun to slowly roll out to Google Photos users.

Download: Google Photos
[via Droid-Life]
local_offer    Google+ Photos  

stars Further Reading

Google Photos gets archive feature

Google Photo Books are arriving on mobile devices

Google Photos can erase objects

Google Photos gets 3 big new features

Google Lens is amazing

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNew Pixel 2 leaks surface
closeNew Pixel 2 leaks reveal a new design change

A new series of leaks give us an idea of what the specs for the Pixel 2 lineup will bring, along with some design cues.

2

more_vertOld phone as music player
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a standalone music player

If you’re a die-hard music lover and audiophile, we have another idea to put that old phone to good use. Use it as an offline music player!

3

more_vertMoto G5S Plus Pricing is leaked
closeNew press render shows a familiar design for the Moto G5S Plus

A new render of the Moto G5S Plus has been leaked which shows off a similar design, while also confirming the device to feature a dual camera setup.

4

more_vertThis modified Pixel Launcher includes Google Now and more
close[Download] Lawnchair gives you the Pixel Launcher with customizable options and Google Now

A new modified Pixel Launcher has been released which includes access to Google Now, as well as a slew of customizable options.

5

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 23, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertSamsung passes Fitbit
closeSamsung overtakes Fitbit as #2 in the wearable market

Fitbit has been one of the largest wearable makers, launching their first device back in 2009. Samsung hasn’t been doing it as long, but they just passed Fitbit in market share.

7

more_vertTurn Android phone into dash cam
closeHow to turn your Android phone into a dash cam

A dash cam is a camera that sits on the dashboard of your car and constantly records video. Since every Android phone has a camera, you already have a dash cam just waiting to be set up.

8

more_vertArcheer Bluetooth Speaker Review
closeThis $70 Bluetooth speaker from Archeer is the best I’ve used in years

The Archeer 25W Bluetooth Speaker is one of the best options regardless of price, as it offers great sound and a great design which is perfect for almost any situation.

9

more_vertHTC U11 vs Galaxy S8 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7 [CAMERA TEST]
closeHTC U11 vs Galaxy S8 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7 [CAMERA TEST]

The HTC U11 is said to have one of the best cameras on the market. We decided to put that to the test, pitting the phone against the Samsung Galaxy S8, Google Pixel, and the iPhone 7.

10

more_vertMake Your Android Feel Like New
close10 Ways to make your old Android phone look and feel completely new

Join us as we talk about some simple things you can do to make your Android phone feel like new!