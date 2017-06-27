Jun 27th, 2017

It’s been a busy week for those following the OnePlus hype train, as the company finally unveiled the OnePlus 5 last Tuesday. There was a short period of time where you could have purchased the device ahead of its official release date, but now you don’t have to wait if you missed out on the initial fun.

If you hit the button below, you can pick up either variant of the OnePlus 5, with pricing beginning at $479 for the 6GB/64GB version and comes in Slate Gray. The pricier 8GB/128GB model is going for $539, and is available in that sleek Midnight Black flavor.

OnePlus 5 Specs

  • Display: 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED Display
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Memory: 6GB OR 8GB of RAM; 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 Storage
  • Rear Camera: Dual 20MP (f/2.6) + 16MP (f/1.7)
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 3,300mAh Battery
  • Dimensions: 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.25 mm, 153 g
  • Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/OxygenOS
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
  • Other Features: USB 2.0 Type-C charging port with Dash Charge, Fingerprint Sensor, Alert Slider

If past OnePlus devices are anything to go by, we don’t expect these to last for long. So hit the button below and pick one up for yourself. While you’re waiting for your new toy to ship, check out the articles below to learn more about the OnePlus 5.

