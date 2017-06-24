Jun 24th, 2017

We haven’t heard much about the Pixel 2 lineup in the last week, other than references to the device found in the HTC U11 system files. The last we heard was that Google was planning to scrap its ‘muskie’ model, in favor of the larger Pixel 2 ‘taimen’. Now, the folks at XDA have received some information regarding the specs and design of the Pixel 2 lineup.

Starting with the smaller Pixel 2 ‘walleye’, a source close to XDA confirms the device to feature a 4.97-inch display with a Full HD resolution. The design will largely remain the same, including the unsightly bezels that “plague” the current Pixel.

Other confirmed specs suggest that the walleye will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. However, the biggest omission from the Pixel 2 will be the 3.5mm headphone jack as the source states that “Google is planning to include stereo speakers at the expense of the 3.5mm headphone jack.”

Moving to the Pixel 2 ‘taimen’, this is the largest device Google has produced in some time, as it will measure in at 5.99-inches and will sport a 1440p OLED display. Unsurprisingly, Google is tapping LG for the displays after a recent investment was made into LG’s display division.

The rest of the specs will be what you would expect from a 2017 flagship, with the Snapdragon 835 leading the way, supported by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, the design for the taimen is a bit different than its smaller brother, as it will sport slimmer bezels, as well as a change to the “glass window” panel on the rear. It’s said that this window will be smaller than what is found on the Pixel XL and will “no longer enclose the fingerprint scanner”.

As for the cameras, it seems that Google isn’t ready to jump on the dual-camera hype train just yet, as it was reported that both the Pixel 2 ‘walleye’ and Pixel 2 ‘taimen’ feature only one camera sensor with a dual-LED flash.

The source speaking to XDA also gave some information regarding the Pixel Imprint system used for the fingerprint sensor. When looking through the software found on the Pixel 2 ‘taimen’, the software referenced “Nexus Imprint“, instead of Pixel Imprint. However, the same distinction wasn’t found on the smaller Pixel 2 ‘walleye’.

There’s no way to determine whether this means we will be looking at the resurgence of the Nexus brand, or if it was just a placeholder name left in the software. Considering that we are still a couple of months away from the official launch, we’ll assume that it’s something that will be corrected before we start getting excited about a possible Nexus device.

Let us know what you think about this latest series of rumors regarding the Pixel 2 lineup and if you’re getting as excited as I am for these devices.

