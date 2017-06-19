Both the LG G6 and Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ opted for the extra tall look on their displays this year in order to minimize the appearance of bezels. The LG G6 has an 18:9 aspect ratio and the Samsung Galaxy S8 has a similar but not quite the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio. That leads to black bars when watching YouTube content horizontally on the phone, but 18:9 displays may be on the docket for other manufacturers, too.

Today, Japan Display Inc. announced a joint venture between several partners to create a display with 18:9 ratio and a 1080 x 2160 resolution. Sony, Hitachi, and Toshiba were among the partners announced to use these new displays. JDI is calling the new display a Full Active LCD display and it’s designed to have a slim bezel on all four sizes, kinda like the Xiaomi Mi Mix we saw revealed last year.

With LG and Samsung setting the standard for 18:9 resolutions, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see future Sony Xperia phones going with this resolution instead of the standard 16:9 that is used in displays today.

Of course, this is only rumor and speculation at this point, but it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Sony adopting this new 18:9 display panel, since the company often uses JDI panels in its Xperia series. Sony themselves don’t seem too keen on 18:9, but perhaps this new partnership will change their minds. Would you be happy to see a new Xperia bearing the taller aspect ratio? Let us know in the comments.