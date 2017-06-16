The Xiaomi Mi 6 was launched back in April, but the Plus size version is still not official. The bigger Mi 6 has shown up once again in leaked photos. This time we can see the back of the Mi 6 Plus next to the regular Mi 6. The Plus is surprisingly not that much bigger.

As you would expect, the design of the Plus is the same as the regular model. Same materials and same cutouts for the cameras and flash. The Plus will have a bigger display, bigger battery, and maybe more storage. Otherwise, it should be the same phone. The display is expected to be 5.7-inches and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 835.

We don’t know yet when the Mi 6 Plus will be official, but it’s looking like a nice option. It’s not terribly bigger than the regular model, but it should offer some improved specs.