It looks like manufacturers are already targeting Android O for their next round of device launches. A leaked user agent profile for a pair of Sony devices shows that they’re working on something for the latest version of Android.

The devices are modeled G8341 and G8342, and aside from their software versions and word that a 1080p display is in store, there’s not much else to know at this time.

It’s little surprise that Sony already has their hands on the code needed to get going on making O phones. After all, the third developer preview finalized the APIs being introduced, and Sony has made a point of getting head starts on these things in recent times. We’ll share more as more details come to light.