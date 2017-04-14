T-Mobile had hinted that this would happen, but Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus shipments are headed out early! Actually, T-Mobile originally set expectations of April 19th, a full 2 days ahead of the device’s retail launch, but some are receiving shipment notifications as of this morning.

We’re not sure how long it may take for those shipments to reach doorsteps, especially with the Easter weekend upon us. Depending on shipping speed and exact days of business operation, these orders may come in closer to that April 19th-21st date as originally anticipated, but there’s always the chance for someone to get extremely lucky.

So, let the watch begin! It starts with tracking numbers reaching your inbox and notifications being sent to your phone. After that, you’ll want to watch your doorstep like a hawk in the off chance that the Easter Bunny leaves a little hidden surprise for you at some point within the next few days. Let us know if you’ve received your shipment notification and whether you have any idea on a delivery date.

[via AndroidForums.com]