T-Mobile has made an exciting reputation for itself in delivering new smartphones to folks’ door well ahead of the advertised date. It happened with the LG G6, and now it could be happening for the Samsung Galaxy S8 .

The company has started sending out text notifications to folks letting them know their order is being packed and even giving an approximate ship date. Some are seeing ship dates of April 19th, for instance.

That’s only 2 days ahead of the planned April 21st launch, but there’s a chance the headset could arrive even sooner if T-Mobile gets antsy and decides to clear the warehouse a bit early.

So, keep an eye out for that notification, and perhaps your doorstep as you’ll never know which day the phone actually comes!

[via TmoNews]