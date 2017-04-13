It’s no secret that Facebook has been building up Instagram to directly take on the likes of Snapchat over the last few months. The company has implemented Instagram Stories, which is almost exactly like that of Snapchat’s Story feature.

Today, Instagram announced a few new features that would be coming to its own Stories feature, while sharing exactly how many users are using Stories. Considering that Instagram is one of the most popular image platforms in the world, it should come as no surprise that there are now 200 million users taking advantage of Instagram Stories every day.

Now to celebrate, Instagram is also introducing Selfie Sticker and Pinning, new Geostickers in 4 new cities, and various other minor features. The Selfie Sticker and Pinning feature now allows you to create stickers from your favorite selfies, and then you can pin it to a specific area within your video. This also now works with hands-free video and Boomerang.

Geostickers are not new Instagram, however, 4 new cities have been added to the mix – Chicago, London, Madrid, or Tokyo. Users can now add various stickers to their Instagram Stories to share where in the world they are traveling.

If these numbers ring true, this means that Instagram Stories is now more popular than Snapchat. This comes after Snapchat revealed it had 160 million daily active users back in February. We can expect to see these two social media giants continue to battle it out over the coming months.

