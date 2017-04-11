Truly Exquisite in the UK is the first boutique to offer up their line of 24 karat Gold Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, with 24K Platinum and 18K Rose Gold options also available.

These are just like your ordinary Galaxy S8 devices, only the metal bits are coated in the valuable minerals. Mind you, that now makes up very little of the device’s overall construction as Samsung is using a thin metal frame with glass for the front and rear.

All it’ll cost you is 2,250 pounds in the UK, or around $2,800 if you’re looking to import to the United States. Each dewice will ship with a collector’s box, a wireless charging stand, a Samsung Gear VR, a plated portable charging pack, and a leather card holder.

The phone itself is the 64GB model for use on any network as it’s unlocked.

If you want one, you should know they won’t be shipping until late May, though you’ll get free worldwide shipping and a 6-month warranty for your trouble. Head here to order one if you have the benjamins to spare.