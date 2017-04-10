The standard Samsung Galaxy S8 model has the typical 4GB of RAM configuration we’ve been seeing in flagship phones for a while. However, there is a 6GB version headed for South Korea. Android enthusiasts in other countries would love to get their hands on that model. There could be hope.

Apparently, Samsung said the 6GB of RAM model will be sold initially in South Korea, but they plan to expand sales to other countries if there is demand. If the 6GB model does come to the U.S., which is unlikely, it will cost over $1,000. That’s a pretty penny to pay for a phone, especially when most people are fine with 4GB. Would you buy the 6GB model?

[via Yonhap News]