Folks rocking the Sprint Samsung Galaxy Note 5 will want to be on the lookout for an OTA to hit their phone. It’s Nougat!

The update is coming in as version N920PVPU3DQC5, a 1.4GB affair. It’ll be receiving all of Nougat’s new features and those which Samsung are delivering as part of a big upgrade to TouchWiz. It may even make your phone feel brand new, though we aren’t promising anything. Oh, and its security patches are fairly up to speed with a March 1st, 2017 level.

Anyway, for such a massive file size you’ll want to make sure you’re on a WiFi connection and have a decently charged battery (let’s say more than 50% to be on the safe side) before attempting to pull it down. Head to the settings menu on your phone to look for it manually if it hasn’t already hit your notifications tray.

[via Droid-Life]