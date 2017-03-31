Mar 31st, 2017

Yesterday, Google confirmed that the Android Wear 2.0 update had been delayed for various smartwatches due to a bug that was found in the final build. However, it seems that bug may have been cleared up for the Polar M600 as the update is starting to rollout.

The Polar M600 was launched in August of last year and offers one of the best smartwatch experiences for workout enthusiasts. Polar had already confirmed that the latest version of Android Wear would be rolling out to this smartwatch, but the company’s Twitter account has confirmed the rollout is under way.

In addition to receiving the biggest update to Android Wear since its inception, the M600 will also receive some additional functionality. These features include the ability to track indoor swimming metrics, including pace, strokes per minute, and strokes per pool length.

If you have already received the update on your M600, give us a heads up in the comments below. Let us know how it’s running and if the update is everything you wanted and more.
local_offer    Android Wear   Android Wear 2.0   Polar   Polar M600  

stars Further Reading

Google halts rollout of Android Wear 2.0

Michael Kors announces 2 new Android Wear watches

Misfit Vapor runs Android Wear 2.0

Casio introduces WSD-F20S with sapphire display

ZTE Quartz smartwatch leaks

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHere are some high-quality shots of the Galax
closeHere are some high-quality shots of the Galaxy S8 Plus

A new series of images show off various interface aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. The images also show a brief size comparison to the LG V20.

2

more_vertNew Galaxy S8 leak sheds light on warranty program
closeSamsung has been keeping some secrets on the Galaxy S8, until now

Roland Quandt of WinFuture was able to get his hands on an array of new press images of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, while also sharing details we have yet to see leaked.

3

more_vertAndroid Auto vs Apple CarPlay ends in embarrassment [VIDEO]
closeWatch a smug Apple CarPlay fanboy get owned by Android Auto [VIDEO]

What happens when you pit Android Auto and Apple CarPlay against each other in an impromptu head-to-head battle? Well, one fanboy walks away with a severely bruised ego.

4

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 user guide leaked, here are the key features
closeSamsung Galaxy S8’s entire user guide leaked, here are the key features

Tomorrow the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be officially unveiled at their big event in New York. Before Samsung could even do the honors, it appears an employee may have jumped the gun, posting the entire user guide online for all to see.

5

more_vert10 new actions have been added to the Google Home's arsenal
closeYou can now ask Google Home to help you build your own PC

A series of new actions have been added to Google Assistant, making it easy to do things such as control your Roomba or keep track of expiration dates for your food.

6

more_vertFree App of the Week debuts on the Play Store
closeGoogle introduces a “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store

Google has introduced a new “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store, which takes a paid app or game and offers it for free for a whole week.

7

more_vertOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked
closeOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked along with pricing info

A number of high quality images have leaked showing official Galaxy S8 accessories. Check out the post for a look at Samsung’s DeX Station and a handful of different cases Samsung will be offering, but they wont come cheap.

8

more_vertPixel shipments & Pixel 3
closeHTC has shipped 2.1 million Pixel phones, manufacturers fighting for Pixel 3

According to a report out of China, HTC and Google signed a 2-year contract for Pixel phones. That means the Pixel 2 will again be made by HTC. The Pixel 3 is still up fro grabs, and apparently, manufacturers are already fighting for it.

9

more_vertLG G6 versus Google Pixel: camera shootout
closeLG G6 versus Google Pixel: camera shootout

We’ve matched up the LG G6 against the Google Pixel to see which smartphone takes the best pictures.

10

more_vertThe Galaxy X could launch in Q3 2017
closeSamsung’s foldable smartphone could launch before the Galaxy Note 8

A new rumor claims that Samsung’s foldable smartphone, the Galaxy X, could launch in Q3 2017 with the Galaxy Note 8 to follow in Q4 2017.