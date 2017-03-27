Mar 27th, 2017

OnePlus has spent most of March teasing fans with a new device, only to be slightly disappointed. The festivities began with the new Colette Edition 3T which was only available in Paris to the first 250 customers. Then, OnePlus announced a flash sale for the new Midnight Black variant of the OnePlus 3T, which also consisted of just 250 units.

It seems that OnePlus has recognized the excitement for a new color, as the company will be opening sales for the 3T in Midnight Black tonight. Starting at midnight tonight, the Midnight Black OnePlus 3T will be made available on the official OnePlus website.

If you’re worried about this being a whole new device that won’t be available for months, then don’t fear. This is nothing more than OnePlus offering the 3T in another color variant while keeping the price the same. If you want to get a chance at picking one of these up, hit the link here and wait until midnight to spend your $479.

[PocketNow | OnePlus]
stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8 leaks show multiple angles
closeHere’s the Galaxy S8 from almost every angle imaginable

In case you haven’t gotten enough of the Galaxy S8, here’s another set of photos to get you excited for next week’s unveiling.

2

more_vertHere are some high-quality shots of the Galax
closeHere are some high-quality shots of the Galaxy S8 Plus

A new series of images show off various interface aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. The images also show a brief size comparison to the LG V20.

3

more_vertGoogle Assistant adds sports jokes
closeGoogle Assistant’s terrible dad jokes now include sports

Google Assistant has added a whole new category of dad jokes to its arsenal: ones that involve sports.

4

more_vertNew Galaxy S8 leak sheds light on warranty program
closeSamsung has been keeping some secrets on the Galaxy S8, until now

Roland Quandt of WinFuture was able to get his hands on an array of new press images of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, while also sharing details we have yet to see leaked.

5

more_vert7 reasons why I'll definitely be buying the LG G6
close7 reasons why I’ll definitely be buying the LG G6

With the LG G6 on the way to carriers across the US, I take a look at why I’ll be picking one up for myself instead of waiting for the likes of the Galaxy S8.

6

more_vert10 new actions have been added to the Google Home's arsenal
closeYou can now ask Google Home to help you build your own PC

A series of new actions have been added to Google Assistant, making it easy to do things such as control your Roomba or keep track of expiration dates for your food.

7

more_vertQualcomm blocked Samsung
closeQualcomm blocked Samsung from selling their Exynos chip to other OEMs

The Exynos chips have been made exclusively for Samsung phones, but apparently, Samsung tried to sell them to other manufacturers. A new report claims Qualcomm prevented that from happening.

8

more_vertMichael Kors announces 2 new Android Wear watches
closeMichael Kors announces 2 new Android Wear 2.0 watches without the ugly flat tire

Fossil-owned fashion brand Michael Kors has announced 2 new Access smartwatches for launch this year. They’ll be donning Android Wear 2.0 and have some significant improvements.

9

more_vertFree App of the Week debuts on the Play Store
closeGoogle introduces a “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store

Google has introduced a new “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store, which takes a paid app or game and offers it for free for a whole week.

10

more_vertOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked
closeOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked along with pricing info

A number of high quality images have leaked showing official Galaxy S8 accessories. Check out the post for a look at Samsung’s DeX Station and a handful of different cases Samsung will be offering, but they wont come cheap.