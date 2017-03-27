OnePlus has spent most of March teasing fans with a new device, only to be slightly disappointed. The festivities began with the new Colette Edition 3T which was only available in Paris to the first 250 customers. Then, OnePlus announced a flash sale for the new Midnight Black variant of the OnePlus 3T , which also consisted of just 250 units.

It seems that OnePlus has recognized the excitement for a new color, as the company will be opening sales for the 3T in Midnight Black tonight. Starting at midnight tonight, the Midnight Black OnePlus 3T will be made available on the official OnePlus website.

If you’re worried about this being a whole new device that won’t be available for months, then don’t fear. This is nothing more than OnePlus offering the 3T in another color variant while keeping the price the same. If you want to get a chance at picking one of these up, hit the link here and wait until midnight to spend your $479.

