There are two big new processors coming out this year: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and Samsung’s Exynos 9. The Exynos chips have been made exclusively for Samsung phones, but apparently, Samsung tried to sell them to other manufacturers. A new report claims Qualcomm prevented that from happening.

According to the report, Samsung attempted to sell the Exynos chips to others. Qualcomm saw that as a major competitor and abused the “standard essential patent” licence to block Samsung from selling chipsets for about 25 years.

Qualcomm knows a giant like Samsung could easily cut into their business in a major way. Samsung already sells parts to other manufacturers. It’s a big part of their business. The Exynos chips have been praised for being a notch above Snapdragon chips. We’re sure some manufacturers would love to switch to Samsung.