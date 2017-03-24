Mar 24th, 2017

There are two big new processors coming out this year: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and Samsung’s Exynos 9. The Exynos chips have been made exclusively for Samsung phones, but apparently, Samsung tried to sell them to other manufacturers. A new report claims Qualcomm prevented that from happening.

According to the report, Samsung attempted to sell the Exynos chips to others. Qualcomm saw that as a major competitor and abused the “standard essential patent” licence to block Samsung from selling chipsets for about 25 years.

Qualcomm knows a giant like Samsung could easily cut into their business in a major way. Samsung already sells parts to other manufacturers. It’s a big part of their business. The Exynos chips have been praised for being a notch above Snapdragon chips. We’re sure some manufacturers would love to switch to Samsung.
local_offer    Qualcomm Snapdragon 835   Samsung Exynos  

stars Further Reading

Snapdragon 835 benchmarks show promise

Exynos 9 vs Snapdragon 835

Galaxy S8 processor delays

Samsung showcases HMD VR headset at MWC

Qualcomm announces standalone VR dev kit

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertFunny video shows frustrations with Google Home
closeThis video perfectly shows why you shouldn’t waste your money on Google Home

Google Home has been out for a little over 6 months now, but it seems the product is still a bit half-baked. Illustrating this point is a video that perfectly shows our frustrations in dealing with Google’s AI-infused smart speaker.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant adds sports jokes
closeGoogle Assistant’s terrible dad jokes now include sports

Google Assistant has added a whole new category of dad jokes to its arsenal: ones that involve sports.

3

more_vert7 reasons why I'll definitely be buying the LG G6
close7 reasons why I’ll definitely be buying the LG G6

With the LG G6 on the way to carriers across the US, I take a look at why I’ll be picking one up for myself instead of waiting for the likes of the Galaxy S8.

4

more_vertLG hit with class-action lawsuit
closeLG hit with $5 million class-action lawsuit over LG G4 and V10 bootloop defects

The scope of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 recall may have dominated 2016 headlines, but there is a large collective of LG owners from previous generations who would argue they have it even worse.

5

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [March 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertWhatsApp beta fixes Gboard compatibility
closeWhatsApp update now offers proper support for Gboard’s GIF feature

Those on the latest WhatsApp beta are noticing instances where you can now ditch WhatsApp’s GIF browser in favor of Gboard’s.

7

more_vertDeal: LG Watch Style for $179
closeDeal: LG Watch Style is $70 off at Best Buy

We don’t typically see smartwatch deals this good until a watch has gad a nice couple of months on the market, but Best Buy seems eager to move some units of the LG Watch style.

8

more_vertSamsung announces Bixby
closeSamsung announces Bixby and the Bixby Button on the Galaxy S8

Samsung must have figured “hell, we accidentally confirmed Bixby on multiple occasions by now, we might as well just announced the darned thing.” And so they did today.

9

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 screen resolution settings leaked
closeLeaked Samsung Galaxy S8 screen resolution settings confirm HD+, FHD+, and WQHD+ options

We already know the Samsung Galaxy S8 will have a very unique aspect ration thanks to its extremely small bezels. A new leak shows us some of the phone’s screen resolution settings: HD+, FHD+, and WQHD+.

10

more_vertLEAK: Samsung DeX desktop dock for the Galaxy S8
closeSamsung Galaxy S8’s desktop dock leaked with full-sized USB ports, HDMI out, and Ethernet

We heard rumors that Samsung could introduce a Microsoft Contiuum-like feature for the upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Today we finally have more concrete evidence thanks to a leaked image and spec sheet for the S8’s upcoming desktop dock.