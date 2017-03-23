At MWC 2017, Google dropped a bombshell on all of those who wanted Google Assistant but didn’t have a Pixel or Google Home. The company announced that Assistant would be coming to all compatible Android devices, in sort of a staged rollout.

Yay, the Google Assistant is now available on the #OnePlus3 and 3T. What's the weirdest thing you've asked your assistant? pic.twitter.com/IT4DiHNdPK — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 23, 2017

Well, as you’ve likely seen all of the place, it’s officially here, and OnePlus is a little late on the news. Kinda. OnePlus took to Twitter today to confirm that Google Assistant was rolling out to the OnePlus and 3T, while staying mum regarding the status of the Nougat update for the OnePlus 2 .

I actually received Assistant on my OnePlus 3T last week, but it seems that not everyone has been so fortunate. It may also be tied to your region, in which case, you’ll just need to wait for Google to flip the back-end switch.

Let us know if you’ve received Assistant on your OnePlus device, and what your favorite feature of Assistant is.