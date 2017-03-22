Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that March 29th is the day that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will officially be unveiled to the rest of the world. In preparation, Samsung has released a new application onto the Play Store which serves a few purposes.

First, since we’ll be on the ground at the event in New York, this serves as our ticket to the event. However, if you’re not able to attend the event, there’s a couple of extra reasons that you’ll want to download the Samsung Unpacked 2017 app.

When you open the app, you’re presented with a countdown until the event, down to the second. With the announcement scheduled to take off at 11AM, this will make sure you know exactly how long until the event will start.

Also within the app, you can view the 2 different teaser ads that Samsung has already shared ahead of the event. But probably more excitingly, this app will serve as a vessel for you to livestream the event.

This means that regardless of where you are next week, you’ll be able to watch the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus unveiling. We are also expecting for users to be able to watch the event coverage after it has concluded, in case you miss anything.

So if you really can’t wait for the Galaxy S8 to be unveiled, hit the button below and check out the Unpacked 2017 apps. Be sure to keep your eyes glued to Phandroid as we will be in New York for the event.