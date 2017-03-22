Mar 22nd, 2017

Earlier this week, Google officially announced the first developer preview for Android O. We don’t know the name of Android O yet, but we got our hands on the long list of new features. For a first release, there’s a good amount of new stuff to check out. Watch the video above to see the new features in action. There’s also a lot of under-the-hood stuff that you can read about below.

1. Settings App

Google has reorganized the Settings app once again. Everything has been condensed so it’s not such a long page of categories. For example, “Apps & notifications” are bundled together in one place. Instead of “About phone” there is a broader “System” category. Some categories have “Advanced” sections that can be expanded to show more settings. All in all, it makes the Settings much easier to navigate.

2. Notifications

Notifications received a few big changes. First, you can snooze any individual notification that comes in. It’s like Inbox’s snooze feature for emails, but for notifications. Simply slide a notification to the side to reveal a clock icon. Tap the icon and it will be snoozed for 15 minutes. Tap the time again and you’ll get options for 30 minutes, 1 hour, and don’t snooze.

There’s also a new thing called “Notification channels.” This allows apps to define notifications to different categories, which can then be fine-tuned by the user. So maybe an app has a category for weather alerts and a different category for breaking news. You can decide exactly how notifications show up from each category.

3. Picture-in Picture

Android TV

PiP allows video apps to play videos in a floating window while you use other apps. This was introduced on Android TV a while ago, but now it’s available on phones. The feature doesn’t currently work with any apps in the Android O Dev Preview.

4. New System UI Tuner options

The secret System UI Tuner has a few new tricks. You can change how the nav buttons are displayed with a compact mode or move them slightly to the left or right. It’s broken right now, but you can also add extra buttons for shortcuts. The lock screen shortcuts can also be customized with the System UI Tuner.

5. Battery improvements

Sometimes app consumer more battery in the background than they should. In Android O, this is being addressed by apps having their background status revoked a few minutes after the app is closed. Instead, developers now need to set their server checks up as a scheduled job, so the system can handle that particular job in a more efficient way and ensure it can’t interfere with other background apps or execute more tasks than it needs to.

Under the Hood

Autofill API: Users will be able to choose an autofill app just like they choose a keyboard. The autofill app stores and secures user data, such as addresses, usernames, and even passwords.

Adaptive icons: Adaptive icons can be displayed in different shapes depending on the mask selected by the device.

Font resources in XML: Apps can now use fonts in XML layouts as well as define font families in XML, declaring the font style and weight along with the font files.

And much more: Read our full Android O announcement post for more gritty details about the new features in this developer preview!

More Android O
local_offer    Android O  

stars Further Reading

Sony helped Google improve Bluetooth audio quality in Android O

Android O has a new Ambient Display lockscreen [VIDEO]

Android O snooze notifications

How Android O saves battery

How to install Android O Dev Preview

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertFunny video shows frustrations with Google Home
closeThis video perfectly shows why you shouldn’t waste your money on Google Home

Google Home has been out for a little over 6 months now, but it seems the product is still a bit half-baked. Illustrating this point is a video that perfectly shows our frustrations in dealing with Google’s AI-infused smart speaker.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant adds sports jokes
closeGoogle Assistant’s terrible dad jokes now include sports

Google Assistant has added a whole new category of dad jokes to its arsenal: ones that involve sports.

3

more_vertLG hit with class-action lawsuit
closeLG hit with $5 million class-action lawsuit over LG G4 and V10 bootloop defects

The scope of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 recall may have dominated 2016 headlines, but there is a large collective of LG owners from previous generations who would argue they have it even worse.

4

more_vertExynos 9 vs Snapdragon 835
closeThis is how much faster the Exynos version of the Galaxy S8 will be

We always hear about how the Exynos versions are better than the Snapdragon versions. Thanks to some benchmarks, we can compare the two models.

5

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [March 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertWhatsApp beta fixes Gboard compatibility
closeWhatsApp update now offers proper support for Gboard’s GIF feature

Those on the latest WhatsApp beta are noticing instances where you can now ditch WhatsApp’s GIF browser in favor of Gboard’s.

7

more_vertPeople are pissed off that Google Home is now delivering ads
closePeople are pissed that Google Home is speaking ads to them for Beauty and the Beast

Did you hear? Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is now in theaters. If you have a Google Home, it may have read you the ad aloud and that’s really pissing some people off.

8

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 wallpapers
closeCustomize your phone with wallpapers from the Samsung Galaxy S8

Excited for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8? Tired of rotating through the same old wallpapers on your current device? A new leak claims to have surfaced several of the wallpapers which Samsung will be including on the upcoming Galaxy S8. To be honest, these wallpapers are pretty bland, but if they appeal to you, …

9

more_vertDeal: LG Watch Style for $179
closeDeal: LG Watch Style is $70 off at Best Buy

We don’t typically see smartwatch deals this good until a watch has gad a nice couple of months on the market, but Best Buy seems eager to move some units of the LG Watch style.

10

more_vertSamsung announces Bixby
closeSamsung announces Bixby and the Bixby Button on the Galaxy S8

Samsung must have figured “hell, we accidentally confirmed Bixby on multiple occasions by now, we might as well just announced the darned thing.” And so they did today.