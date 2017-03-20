Google has a modest deal going on the Google Home when you buy a 2-pack. The Assistant-infused home hubs tend to cost $129 each, but if you buy 2 your price tag will show $229. That’s a $29 discount.

It may seem costly to buy multiple units of these things, but it’s the only way to have Google Assistant present in multiple areas of your home.

While some may call worth on that, we’d advise more budget conscious folks to wait for third-party devices like NVIDIA’s Spot for multi-room loving. At $49 per pop, it’s much more affordable (though likely won’t sport the same quality of speakers as a Google Home unit due to its size). Anyway, if Google Home is what you want and this sounds like a deal you want to take advantage of then be sure to find it right here.