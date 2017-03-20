Mar 20th, 2017

Changing wallpaper is a quick and easy way to give your phone a brand new look. Android has literally thousands of apps that can provide cool and unique wallpapers for your phone. It can be hard to find the apps that are actually good. We’ve compiled a list of 10 wallpaper apps that really shine. Use these apps to keep your phone looking fresh!

Backdrops

Backdrops has been my personal go-to wallpaper app for a long time. When people ask “what wallpaper is that” I usually direct them to Backdrops. All of the wallpapers in the app have been created by the Backdrops team. They’re all 100% original creations that you won’t find anywhere else. New wallpapers are added almost every day.

DOWNLOAD: Backdrops

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.3/5
  • Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

Walli

Walli takes a similar approach to Backdrops. The wallpapers in Walli and made exclusively for phones. A community of artists curate the wallpapers so you don’t have to sift through piles of garbage. The app is well-designed and allows you to like art so you can find it easily later. The wallpapers are available in multiple sizes.

DOWNLOAD: Walli

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.8/5
  • Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

Tapet

Tapet is like the Pandora of wallpaper apps. Wallpapers are generated based on your likes and dislikes. As you scroll through wallpapers and rate them with a thumbs up or thumbs down, the suggestions change. If you like a certain pattern it will show up more. Same for color and shapes. It’s a great way to get completely custom looks.

DOWNLOAD: Tapet

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

Mysplash

If you’re not familiar with Unsplash.com, it’s a website that has high-resolution photos that you can use for free. Mysplash is a wallpaper app that uses the photos from Unsplash. You get thousands of beautiful photos that are perfect for wallpapers. You can search and even download raw photos.

DOWNLOAD: Mysplash

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.7/5
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

Muzei

Muzei is a different type of wallpaper app. It’s the only “live” wallpaper app on our list. I put quotes around “live” because it’s not the traditional live wallpaper app. The wallpaper isn’t in constant movement. Instead, it can be automatically changed throughout the day or every day. Many other wallpaper apps work with Muzei.

DOWNLOAD: Muzei

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.4/5
  • Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

Google Wallpapers

Google released the wallpaper app that comes built-in to the Pixel to the Play Store. Wallpapers by Google gives you access to a few different categories of wallpapers that are often found on Google devices. You can also set a category as your daily wallpaper and have it changed automatically.

DOWNLOAD: Wallpapers

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.4/5
  • Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

Weatherback

Weatherback is an app that gives you the feeling of a live weather wallpaper, but it uses your own wallpaper as a background. The app will put rain, fog, or snow on top of your own wallpaper. The effect matches the real weather, and since it’s not a live wallpaper you don’t have to worry about battery life.

DOWNLOAD: Weatherback

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.0/5
  • Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

Wonderwall

Wonderwall is a simple wallpaper app that provides you with high-quality landscape backgrounds. Unique photos are added every day so you never run out of new wallpapers. Wonderwall collaborates with photographers to deliver unique photography you won’t find in any other app.

DOWNLOAD: Wonderwall

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

Backgrounds HD

With over 90 million users, it’s safe to say Backgrounds HD is a popular app. This app has tons of wallpapers spread across a variety of categories. New wallpaper is added every day as well. The wallpapers are selected by the staff to guarantee they meet the quality requirements. You’ll find something you like with this app.

DOWNLOAD: Backgrounds HD

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 50,000,000 – 100,000,000

Zedge

The last app on our list is an old classic. Zedge has been around for a very long time and it’s still kicking as a solid app for wallpaper (and ringtones). Each wallpaper and lock screen offered is matched to your device for the best experience. You can quickly set wallpapers from within the app and you can save favorites to be used on any device.

DOWNLOAD: Zedge

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 100,000,000 – 500,000,000

More Great Apps
local_offer    Android Wallpaper   Best Android Apps   Best of Phandroid  

stars Further Reading

March Madness 2017 Apps

#1 Phone in Every State

Best Android Apps for March

Best Android Games of March

Best Camera Apps

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3

more_vertExynos 9 vs Snapdragon 835
closeThis is how much faster the Exynos version of the Galaxy S8 will be

We always hear about how the Exynos versions are better than the Snapdragon versions. Thanks to some benchmarks, we can compare the two models.

4

more_vertLG hit with class-action lawsuit
closeLG hit with $5 million class-action lawsuit over LG G4 and V10 bootloop defects

The scope of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 recall may have dominated 2016 headlines, but there is a large collective of LG owners from previous generations who would argue they have it even worse.

5

more_vertCase turns iPhones into Android
closeTurn your iPhone into an Android phone with this crazy case

We’re not sure how to feel about this new Kickstarter project. It’s called Eye, and it’s a smart case unlike one we’ve ever seen.

6

more_vertWhatsApp beta fixes Gboard compatibility
closeWhatsApp update now offers proper support for Gboard’s GIF feature

Those on the latest WhatsApp beta are noticing instances where you can now ditch WhatsApp’s GIF browser in favor of Gboard’s.

7

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [March 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

8

more_vertPeople are pissed off that Google Home is now delivering ads
closePeople are pissed that Google Home is speaking ads to them for Beauty and the Beast

Did you hear? Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is now in theaters. If you have a Google Home, it may have read you the ad aloud and that’s really pissing some people off.

9

more_vertFacebook Stories is now rolling out to everyone
closeFacebook Stories is finally rolling out more people and it’s about damn time

After months of testing and bringing their Snapchat Stories ripoff to their other services, Facebook is finally ready to roll out their new Stories feature to more people using their app.

10

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 wallpapers
closeCustomize your phone with wallpapers from the Samsung Galaxy S8

Excited for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8? Tired of rotating through the same old wallpapers on your current device? A new leak claims to have surfaced several of the wallpapers which Samsung will be including on the upcoming Galaxy S8. To be honest, these wallpapers are pretty bland, but if they appeal to you, …