Mar 16th, 2017

While the Samsung Galaxy S8’s rumored camera doesn’t sound like an upgrade on paper, we all know there’s more to imagery than the megapixel count. It’s said the unit will have some improved video recording capabilities.

It may not look that much different, but the camera may enjoy significant improvements.

Specifically, Samsung is said to be using DRAM to give the camera sensor its own memory buffer in order to allow the camera to capture video at insane framerates, to the tune of up to 1,000. To compare, we typically don’t see more than 120 to 240 frames per second out of these phones.

What exactly does a 1,000 frames per second camera enable? Higher framerates can be used very creatively in video. It mostly comes into play when recording footage that you intend to render in slow motion.

A slow motion video at, say, 30 frames per second will look pretty choppy, while at 120 frames per second, you start to see it smoothen out as you’re seeing quadruple the frames. This video does a great job showing the differences as you go from slower to faster framerates”

At 1,000? It’s going to be buttery smooth and there will be no wasted motion even at the slowest of slow-mo. Here’s an example of one such video:

It’s probably not worth shooting at 1,000 frames per second for anything other than video projects where you want to create cinematic reels or even standard home video footage of your kids and dogs playing in the yard. We’re going to guess that the average bar hopping videos you post to Instagram will do just fine at typical speeds.

This will give Samsung yet another dimension to present the Galaxy S8 as a creative tool as much as it is a communications one, and that’s always nice for the marketing team to play around with.

Anyway, other improvements on tap are a sharper front-facing camera coming in at 8 megapixels, as well as a full RGB 3.7-megapixel sensor for a face scanning feature. That should give it better readability to identify you instead of the finicky quirks that an iris sensor alone tends to suffer.

Samsung historically makes big strides in the camera department so you had to expect they’d be doing something to up the ante on the Galaxy S8. Let’s hope these details and more turn out to be true once it’s unveiled March 29th.
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

Galaxy Tab S3 release date revealed

Galaxy S8 with 6GB RAM

Galaxy S8 may have pressure display

Samsung's foldable display smartphone to debut at IFA 2017

Unlocked Samsung updates

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3

more_vertGoogle still playing down SMS for Allo
closeGoogle remains painfully stubborn on SMS in Allo

Google’s head of product for Allo and Duo Amit Fulay seems to be shooting the idea of SMS down again.

4

more_vert#1 Phone in Every State
closeThe Most Popular Android Phone in Every State

Over half of all the smartphones used in the U.S. are Android phones. What’s the most popular Android phone in every U.S. state?

5

more_vertMysterious Google Carrier Services app arrives
closeGoogle Play reviews on Google’s mysterious new Carrier Services app are hilarious

A mysterious new Google app has hit the Google Play Store. It’s called Carrier Services, and its Google Play reviews tell of amazing functionality that probably isn’t true (but are no less hilarious).

6

more_vertEverything Google knows about you
closeHere is everything Google knows about you

Did you know that Google knows almost everything that you do on their services? Find out what they know and how you can do something about it.

7

more_vertSamsung ran out of time for fingerprint sensor
closeThe Galaxy S8 doesn’t have an integrated fingerprint sensor due to lack of time

The rumors claimed the Galaxy S8 would have a fingerprint sensor built into the display. Apparently, the rumor was true, but Samsung ran out of time.

8

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [3/10]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 10, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertCase turns iPhones into Android
closeTurn your iPhone into an Android phone with this crazy case

We’re not sure how to feel about this new Kickstarter project. It’s called Eye, and it’s a smart case unlike one we’ve ever seen.

10

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 launcher and icons leak
closeHave a look at the new launcher and icons for the Samsung Galaxy S8

As much as we’ve seen of the hardware, there haven’t been a ton of leaks regarding the software on the Samsung Galaxy S8. Scratch that as of today.