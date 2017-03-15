Last month at MWC, we finally saw some new Android phones from Nokia (in name at least. The succinctly named Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 are low-end phones, but we’ve been hearing that some more powerful devices are on the same. A new rumor claims the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 are the next step up.

The rumor claims the Nokia 7 and 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor. One will have a 1080p display while the other has a QHD display. We don’t know display size, but you can guess the 1080p model will be smaller. The rumor also claims the devices will have metal bodies, fingerprint scanners, and fast charging.

These devices may not be the flagship Nokia phones we’re waiting for, but they will fill the mid-range spot in the portfolio. The flagship phones are likely to be the Nokia 9 and Nokia P1. Are you interested in any of these devices?