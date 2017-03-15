McDonald’s has become a sort of guilty pleasure of mine as of late. When I’m not using their app to score free Big Macs or Egg McMuffins, I’m racking up points to get free drinks at the McCafé. One area where McDonald’s has trailed behind competing food chains like Chipotle, Taco Bell, or even Panda Express is online ordering — but that’s about to change.

Confirming reports late last year that McDonald’s would soon introduce mobile ordering to their 14,000 chains in the US, the eatery has now begun testing the service in select California cities. Ordering couldn’t be easier, just open the app, place and/or customize your order, and the app will notify employees to begin cooking up your order when you’re nearby (using your phone’s GPS) so it’s hot n’ ready when you arrive. Now that’s service.

Right now mobile ordering via the app is only available in Salinas and Monterey, California until March 20th. After that, Spokane, Washington will join in on the fun and while nationwide rollout will probably take place soon after that, McDonald’s hasn’t committed to a timeline quite yet. For now, you’ll just have to stick to screaming at the drive-thru speaker if you’re in a hurry.