Mar 15th, 2017

McDonald’s has become a sort of guilty pleasure of mine as of late. When I’m not using their app to score free Big Macs or Egg McMuffins, I’m racking up points to get free drinks at the McCafé. One area where McDonald’s has trailed behind competing food chains like Chipotle, Taco Bell, or even Panda Express is online ordering — but that’s about to change.

Confirming reports late last year that McDonald’s would soon introduce mobile ordering to their 14,000 chains in the US, the eatery has now begun testing the service in select California cities. Ordering couldn’t be easier, just open the app, place and/or customize your order, and the app will notify employees to begin cooking up your order when you’re nearby (using your phone’s GPS) so it’s hot n’ ready when you arrive. Now that’s service.

Right now mobile ordering via the app is only available in Salinas and Monterey, California until March 20th. After that, Spokane, Washington will join in on the fun and while nationwide rollout will probably take place soon after that, McDonald’s hasn’t committed to a timeline quite yet. For now, you’ll just have to stick to screaming at the drive-thru speaker if you’re in a hurry.

Download on Google Play
[Engadget]
local_offer    McDonald's  

stars Further Reading

Sprint and McDonalds will soon become some of

McDonald's is installing Samsung tablets

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3

more_vertGoogle still playing down SMS for Allo
closeGoogle remains painfully stubborn on SMS in Allo

Google’s head of product for Allo and Duo Amit Fulay seems to be shooting the idea of SMS down again.

4

more_vert#1 Phone in Every State
closeThe Most Popular Android Phone in Every State

Over half of all the smartphones used in the U.S. are Android phones. What’s the most popular Android phone in every U.S. state?

5

more_vertMysterious Google Carrier Services app arrives
closeGoogle Play reviews on Google’s mysterious new Carrier Services app are hilarious

A mysterious new Google app has hit the Google Play Store. It’s called Carrier Services, and its Google Play reviews tell of amazing functionality that probably isn’t true (but are no less hilarious).

6

more_vertEverything Google knows about you
closeHere is everything Google knows about you

Did you know that Google knows almost everything that you do on their services? Find out what they know and how you can do something about it.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant is coming to your phone soon
closeGoogle Assistant starting to roll out to more non-Pixel devices

More than a few users have started reporting that Google Assistant is starting to arrive on non-Pixel devices.

8

more_vertSamsung ran out of time for fingerprint sensor
closeThe Galaxy S8 doesn’t have an integrated fingerprint sensor due to lack of time

The rumors claimed the Galaxy S8 would have a fingerprint sensor built into the display. Apparently, the rumor was true, but Samsung ran out of time.

9

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [3/10]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 10, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertAnker SoundBuds Review
closeAnker SoundBuds: The Best Cheap Bluetooth Headphones [VIDEO]

Anker has a line of wireless headphones. I got my hands on two models: the SoundBuds Slim and SoundBuds Sport NB10. How good can a pair of sub-$50 wireless headphones be? Let’s find out.