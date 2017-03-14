Mar 14th, 2017

One of the benefits of buying unlocked phones is that you usually get quicker updates. Manufacturers don’t have to work with carriers to update unlocked phones. However, Samsung’s approach to unlocked phones has been the complete opposite. The Samsung Galaxy S7 unlocked model was last updated back in December. Meanwhile, carrier models are on Android Nougat.

Thankfully, it sounds like Samsung is changing the way they treat unlocked phones, at least in the U.S. Samsung has been updating unlocked phones on a quarterly basis instead of monthly. In a statement to ZDNet, a spokesperson said Samsung has resolved the challenges with releasing monthly security updates. They are committed to monthly updates.

It’s interesting that Samsung cited “challenges” with updating unlocked phones on a month basis. They’ve had no problem doing it with carrier models. We’re not sure why unlocked phones would be more difficult. Nonetheless, it sounds like more updates are on the way. Do you use an unlocked Galaxy phone?
local_offer    Android Security Bulletins   Samsung  

stars Further Reading

Watch John Oliver roast Samsung and their exp

Samsung Galaxy S8 launcher and icons leak

More Galaxy S8 colors leak

Samsung ran out of time for fingerprint sensor

LG G6 off to a fast start

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertGoogle still playing down SMS for Allo
closeGoogle remains painfully stubborn on SMS in Allo

Google’s head of product for Allo and Duo Amit Fulay seems to be shooting the idea of SMS down again.

3

more_vertSamsung Galaxy flagship lineup size comparison
closeHere’s how the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus compare to previous Samsung flagships

A new series of comparisons show off the sizes of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus compared to previous Samsung flagships, starting with the Galaxy S6.

4

more_vert#1 Phone in Every State
closeThe Most Popular Android Phone in Every State

Over half of all the smartphones used in the U.S. are Android phones. What’s the most popular Android phone in every U.S. state?

5

more_vertEverything Google knows about you
closeHere is everything Google knows about you

Did you know that Google knows almost everything that you do on their services? Find out what they know and how you can do something about it.

6

more_vertMysterious Google Carrier Services app arrives
closeGoogle Play reviews on Google’s mysterious new Carrier Services app are hilarious

A mysterious new Google app has hit the Google Play Store. It’s called Carrier Services, and its Google Play reviews tell of amazing functionality that probably isn’t true (but are no less hilarious).

7

more_vertThe latest Galaxy S8 leak shows how sleek it is
closeThe latest Galaxy S8 leak shows us how sleek the device will be

Another Galaxy S8 photo has been leaked, this time showing off how sleek the device will be along with a tempered glass screen protector for the device.

8

more_vertGoogle Assistant is coming to your phone soon
closeGoogle Assistant starting to roll out to more non-Pixel devices

More than a few users have started reporting that Google Assistant is starting to arrive on non-Pixel devices.

9

more_vertYou can now root the Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge on Nougat
closeIt’s now possible to root the Qualcomm Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge

Want to root your Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge? This technique works no matter the carrier you have as long as you have a Qualcomm-powered device.

10

more_vertSamsung ran out of time for fingerprint sensor
closeThe Galaxy S8 doesn’t have an integrated fingerprint sensor due to lack of time

The rumors claimed the Galaxy S8 would have a fingerprint sensor built into the display. Apparently, the rumor was true, but Samsung ran out of time.