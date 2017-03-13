Android Wear 2.0 was released over a month ago, but smartwatch manufacturer’s are still working on releasing the update for their last-gen smartwatches. Huawei falls into this category, but thanks to the Huawei Germany Twitter account, we may have a better idea as to when the original Huawei Watch will receive Wear 2.0.

The tentative schedule for the Huawei Watch to get the latest version of Android Wear seems to be the end of March. It’s also expected for the Ladies version of the Huawei Watch to get the update sooner or later, but there’s no solid timeline for that update.

If you’re an owner of arguably the best smartwatch of 2016, then you’ll be happy to see the update come to your Huawei Watch by the end of the month. If for some reason you have received the update, feel free to let us know in the comments below. In the meantime, let us know what your favorite feature of Android Wear 2.0 is.

[AndroidPit | Twitter]