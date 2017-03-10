Mar 10th, 2017

If you’re a fan of using prepaid cell service, versus paying for a device monthly, then you’ll be slightly excited to hear about AT&T’s newest GoPhone plans. The company is adjusting its prepaid options to include a new Unlimited Data plan, as well as a 6GB data plan.

The unlimited data option is priced at just $65, or $60 if you opt for auto-pay, but there’s a catch. Your data speeds will be slowed to just 3Mbps all the time. This will make your smartphone almost impossible to use on a regular basis, but at least you’ll have unlimited data.

The 6GB option is more of a traditional option, as you are granted LTE speeds, up until the threshold is met. From there, you’ll be slowed down to just 128Kbps until the end of your billing cycle. However, if you have left-over data, you’ll be able to roll it over into the next month. The benefit of the 6GB plan is that you’ll be able to get it for just $40 per month after AutoPay.

So, it’s up to you whether to jump for the “unlimited data” plan, or stick with either of the other GoPhone prepaid plans. Let us know what you think about these new plans and if you’ll be switching.

[AT&T]
