The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are due to be revealed on March 29th at a joint event in both New York City and London. Rumors suggest the phone will be available on April 21st, though the latest rumors have suggested that the release date has been pushed back a week and the phone will instead launch on April 28th.

We’re one step closer to seeing the smartphone in our hands as the FCC certification documents for both handsets have been revealed. Model numbers for the devices appear to be SM-G950U and SM-G955U. The U in the model number means this certification is for the unlocked version of the phone and a quick glance at the supported LTE bands shows they’ll work on all major US carriers.

What’s interesting to note is that the FCC listings for the carrier variant models like SM-G950V or SM-G950A haven’t appeared yet. Last year it took Samsung around three months to get an unlocked variant of the Galaxy S7 available in the US while the phone was available through various carriers. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing an unlocked Galaxy S8 available around the same time as carriers.

