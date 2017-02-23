Feb 23rd, 2017

The LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 haven’t officially been unveiled, but a new report out of South Korea has shared the apparent retail launch dates for the two phones in their home country. According to ET News, pre-orders for the LG G6 will run from the 2nd through the 9th of March with the phone going on sale the 10th. As for the Samsung Galaxy S8, the device is expected to make its retail debut on April 21 – a full week later than previously reported.

“Release date of Galaxy S8 in South Korea has changed from the 14th of April to the 21st of April due to reasons such as size of supplies and others.”

Apparently, Samsung chose to push back the retail launch in South Korea to match the global retail launch date due to supply concerns. As of now, we do not know if the pre-sale and retail debut dates for the LG G6 will apply to the US, Europe and other markets across the globe.

With the LG G6 going on sale 42 days before the Samsung Galaxy S8, do you think LG will be able convince consumers to buy the G6 before the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus hit the market?
local_offer    LG   LG G6   Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

@evleaks posts Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs

T-Mobile discounts Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, & LG V20 to $360

LG G6 is reported to feature a 3,300mAh battery

New press renders reveal the LG G6 from all sides

How 1:1 shooting looks on the LG G6

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

2

more_vertAnTuTu ranks the OnePlus 3T as the best performing Android device
closeAnTuTu shares which smartphones topped the benchmarking charts in January

AnTuTu has released its benchmarking results for January 2017, with the OnePlus 3T taking the top spot, but some newcomers are lurking in the distance.

3

more_vertHelp shape the design of the Pixel 2
closeGoogle wants your input for the design of the Pixel 2

It doesn’t matter if you love or hate the look of the Pixel and Pixel XL, Google wants to hear your feedback on the design of the phone so that it can make the Pixel 2 even better. The design feedback request has been posted on the Pixel User Community by Krishna Kumar, Product Lead …

4

more_vertBest Android Launchers
close10 Best Android launchers for your home screen

One of the unique features of Android is the ability to change the home screen launcher. As a result, there are tons of different launchers to choose from.

5

more_vertThe LG V30 will become LG's flagship device
closeThe LG V30 will feature the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM

A new rumor suggests that the LG V30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM as LG pivots to turning this device into its new flagship.

6

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus 'Home' button
closePhoto reveals Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus on-screen ‘Home’ button

Following yesterday’s leak which gave us out first look at the on-screen “Back” button that will make its debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones, we now have another image which shows off the on-screen “Home” button for the two phones.

7

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [Feb 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (February 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

8

more_vertSecure Folders for Galaxy S7 arrives
closeYou can now get the Secure Folders app for your Samsung Galaxy S7

Secure Folders was one of the best new features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but since it’s no longer available Samsung wants to allow others to get in on the fun.

9

more_vertHow to enable Developer Options
closeHow to enable the secret Android Developer Options

The Developer Options is like a secret world for Android enthusiasts to do cool stuff. Not only can you speed up animations, but you can force all apps to do multi-window and much more.

10

more_vertHuawei rumored to be unveiling Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017
closeHuawei rumored to be unveiling Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017

A new rumor suggests Huawei will be unveiling the Honor 8 Pro at MWC 2017, featuring flagship specs likely for a competitive price.