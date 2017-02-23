The LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 haven’t officially been unveiled, but a new report out of South Korea has shared the apparent retail launch dates for the two phones in their home country. According to ET News, pre-orders for the LG G6 will run from the 2nd through the 9th of March with the phone going on sale the 10th. As for the Samsung Galaxy S8, the device is expected to make its retail debut on April 21 – a full week later than previously reported.

“Release date of Galaxy S8 in South Korea has changed from the 14th of April to the 21st of April due to reasons such as size of supplies and others.”

Apparently, Samsung chose to push back the retail launch in South Korea to match the global retail launch date due to supply concerns. As of now, we do not know if the pre-sale and retail debut dates for the LG G6 will apply to the US, Europe and other markets across the globe.

With the LG G6 going on sale 42 days before the Samsung Galaxy S8, do you think LG will be able convince consumers to buy the G6 before the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus hit the market?