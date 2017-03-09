Mar 9th, 2017

The Oppo F3 and F3 Plus will be unveiled in the next couple of weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the leaks from rolling in. A recent leak gives us a taste of the what the Oppo F3 Plus will include, once the device is announced.

According to an image of a spec sheet obtained by AndroidPure, the F3 Plus will feature a dual-front camera setup with 16MP and 8MP sensors. This lines up with previous rumors as Oppo is looking to create the ultimate selfie smartphone. However, the rear camera won’t be a slouch as it’s expected to come in at 16MP.

As for the rest of the specs, we’re looking at the Snapdragon 653 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and a 6-inch FHD display. The base storage for the F3 Plus will be 64GB, but can be expanded via microSD up to 256GB.

Powering the device will be a 4,000mAh battery, making sure that you can get through the full day without needing to recharge the F3 Plus. And here’s the downside to the device, it will be running Oppo’s Color OS 3.0, which is only based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

With more and more devices being updated with Android Nougat, and even more devices launching with the latest version of Android in-tow, this makes for a questionable decision by Oppo. Hopefully we’ll learn more about the OEMs plans to update the device to Nougat during its announcement.

