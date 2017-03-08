It’s that time of the year folks. The time where we see another smartphone announced on an almost weekly basis. This time around, we’ll be looking forward to Oppo’s announcement of the Oppo F3 and F3 Plus on March 23rd.

Although the invitation doesn’t specifically mention the devices, these are the devices we’ve been hearing the most about. Oppo has taken a different approach to smartphones recently by focusing on the selfie cameras, versus focusing on the main shooters.

We are expecting to see a dual-selfie camera in either the F3 or F3 Plus, but there’s no way to tell as of yet. It also wouldn’t surprise us if the devices featured dual-cameras on the front and rear.

Other rumored specs for the F3 Plus include the Snapdragon 653, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Oppo will also be packing a 4,000mAh battery into the Plus variant. Unfortunately, spec rumors are scarce for the regular Oppo F3.

[GSMArena]