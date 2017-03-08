HTC surprised everyone back in January by announcing a series of new devices which may take over as the flagship lineup with the HTC U Ultra and U Play. Rumors regarding an HTC 11 have been scarce, which has led to speculation that HTC is changing up its 2017 game-plan for smartphones.

Happy to report that @HTCelevate U Ultra pre-orders are now shipping. General shipments begin this Thursday. Taking care of our fans first! — HTC USA (@HTCUSA) March 7, 2017

Regardless of that, those who jumped on board with the HTC U Ultra can rejoice, as the company has confirmed it has started shipping pre-orders. The company also confirmed that you can begin purchasing the device on Thursday, with immediate shipment to commence.

We’re still holding out hope that the HTC 11 is real, and that we’ll see some more competition for the likes of Samsung and LG. However, if you’re an HTC fan and don’t want to wait any longer, you can head over to the company’s website and order the device today!

[Twitter]