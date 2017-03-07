Have a Galaxy S7 Edge on Nougat laying around that you want to experiment with? A member of the XDA Developers forums has discovered a way to root the Qualcomm variants of the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 Edge and this technique works across carrier. That means AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, or T-Mobile phones can be rooted using this technique.

As always we recommend you take precaution before you root your device, since there’s always a chance something could go wrong. Of course, because this method achieves root you won’t be able to use Samsung Pay afterward, so if you rely on that you should avoid doing this with your device.

Aside from that, the poster says his method is completely reversible by flashing the factory Nougat 7.0 firmware. The poster also mentions that this method of rooting does not trip the Samsung KNOX counter if you’re worried about that.