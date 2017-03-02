Mar 2nd, 2017

We’ve seen various reports of malware running rampant on our Android devices over the years. Some of us have been affected, while others have been lucky and have yet to be infected. There are sometimes though, where you really start to wonder what in the world some people are thinking.

This is in reference to the latest set of malware found in apps on the Play Store. According to Palo Alto Networks, there were a total of 132 apps found which contained malware on the Play Store. There was just one problem – the malware was designed for Windows.

Recently, we have discovered 132 Android apps on Google Play infected with tiny hidden IFrames that link to malicious domains in their local HTML pages, with the most popular one having more than 10,000 installs alone. Our investigation indicates that the developers of these infected apps are not to blame, but are more likely victims themselves. We believe it is most likely that the app developers’ development platforms were infected with malware that searches for HTML pages and injects malicious content at the end of the HTML pages it finds.

That’s right, someone (or a group of people) went through the trouble of creating a malware, injecting it into various applications, only to have it not work. Unfortunately for the “bad guys”, and fortunate for us, there is no possible way for malware to inject itself into the Android OS, if it’s built and designed for Windows or any other OS.

This may be the most interesting malware to ever hit the airwaves, but at least we know that out smartphones are safe from disaster.

[Palo Alto Networks]
local_offer    Malware  

stars Further Reading

Skyfin is a new Android malware that can download new APKs

Fake Super Mario Run APKs surface

A new Android malware affects at least 26 cheap android phones

New DressCode malware slips into more than 40

Google comments on QuadRooter and how it coul

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOnePlus 5 rumors
closeOnePlus 5 may have curved display, 256GB of storage, and a 23MP camera

A couple of new rumors out of Korea shed some light on the OnePlus 5. If you’re wondering about the OnePlus 4, you’re not crazy, they did indeed skip 4.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant coming to almost all phones soon
closeGoogle Assistant comes to all Marshmallow and Nougat phones this week

You no longer need to buy a Pixel, Google Home, Android Wear 2.0 watch, use Allo, or buy any of the newest smartphones to get Google Assistant. Google has announced that they’re bringing it to everyone starting this week.

3

more_vertGoogle has identified a fix for the Pixel Bluetooth issue
closeGoogle has identified the issue with Bluetooth on Pixel devices

Google has let Pixel owners know that it has identified a fix for random Bluetooth disabling that has been happening with the phone on Nougat and an update will be rolling out soon.

4

more_vertDeal: $20 Google Play credit with Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeSamsung Chromebook Plus hits the Google Store with a $20 Google Play credit offer

Google is now selling Samsung’s Chromebook Plus at their online storefront. The Chromebook goes for $449, plus a $20 Google Play gift card.

5

more_vertAllo is getting a web client
closeGoogle Allo is officially getting a web client

One of the biggest knocks against Google Allo was that it could only be used on your phone, and only one phone at that, but that’ll soon be another point to wash away from its rough beginning history.

6

more_vertRollerCoaster Tycoon Touch is coming to Android
closeRollerCoaster Tycoon Touch is coming to Android soon

RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch released on iOS a few days ago and should be rolling out for Android sometime today.

7

more_vertTCL drops last minute BlackBerry Mercury teaser
closeTCL President tweets a photo of the BlackBerry Mercury

Here’s a photo of the BlackBerry Mercury sitting next to some FCB apparel, a sure sign that they’re all packed and ready to go for a formal announcement at Mobile World Congress.

8

more_vertGoogle Assistant begins rolling out to those in the US
closeGoogle Assistant is officially rolling out to an Android device near you

After being announced at MWC 2017, Google Assistant is officially rolling out to compatible devices running Android Marshmallow and Android Nougat.

9

more_vertYouTube live TV service
closeYouTube is launching a streaming TV service for $35

It’s been a while since we heard rumors about YouTube’s plans to launch a TV streaming service, but now it’s official. YouTube has announced a new streaming service that will mix live TV with online video.

10

more_vertNew videos show off the Galaxy S8 in action
closeNew videos show off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in action

2 new videos have surfaced which claim to show off the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus ahead of their official unveiling in March.