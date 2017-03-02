Mar 2nd, 2017

On Sunday at MWC 2017, Google dropped a bit of a bombshell on everyone. The company announced that Google Assistant would be coming to all Android devices running either Android Marshmallow or Android Nougat.

The catch here is that it wouldn’t be coming to all regions at once, and that your device must have at least 1.5GB of RAM, and a 720p resolution display. Regardless of these caveats, Google has commenced the rollout of Assistant to your devices starting today.

You won’t have to do anything special to receive the update, other than wait. Once it’s ready for your device, you’ll need to download the Google Play Services update from the Play Store.

Once downloaded, you will be able access Assistant by pressing and holding down on the home button, just like with Google Now on Tap. In addition to using the home button, you will also be able to activate Assistant by saying “Ok, Google”.

With the US getting their taste this week, Australia, Canada, and the UK will be coming in the follow weeks. Finally, Germany will round out the first batch of new Google Assistant users. Google has also confirmed that the feature will roll out to more devices across the world over the course of 2017.
local_offer    Google   Google Assistant  

stars Further Reading

Join the Gbaord and Play Services beta today

The Pixel 2 won't come cheap

Google tests trending news

Google launches I/O 2017 Experiments Challenge

Google Assistant coming to almost all phones soon

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOnePlus 5 rumors
closeOnePlus 5 may have curved display, 256GB of storage, and a 23MP camera

A couple of new rumors out of Korea shed some light on the OnePlus 5. If you’re wondering about the OnePlus 4, you’re not crazy, they did indeed skip 4.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant coming to almost all phones soon
closeGoogle Assistant comes to all Marshmallow and Nougat phones this week

You no longer need to buy a Pixel, Google Home, Android Wear 2.0 watch, use Allo, or buy any of the newest smartphones to get Google Assistant. Google has announced that they’re bringing it to everyone starting this week.

3

more_vertGoogle has identified a fix for the Pixel Bluetooth issue
closeGoogle has identified the issue with Bluetooth on Pixel devices

Google has let Pixel owners know that it has identified a fix for random Bluetooth disabling that has been happening with the phone on Nougat and an update will be rolling out soon.

4

more_vertDeal: $20 Google Play credit with Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeSamsung Chromebook Plus hits the Google Store with a $20 Google Play credit offer

Google is now selling Samsung’s Chromebook Plus at their online storefront. The Chromebook goes for $449, plus a $20 Google Play gift card.

5

more_vertAllo is getting a web client
closeGoogle Allo is officially getting a web client

One of the biggest knocks against Google Allo was that it could only be used on your phone, and only one phone at that, but that’ll soon be another point to wash away from its rough beginning history.

6

more_vertRollerCoaster Tycoon Touch is coming to Android
closeRollerCoaster Tycoon Touch is coming to Android soon

RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch released on iOS a few days ago and should be rolling out for Android sometime today.

7

more_vertTCL drops last minute BlackBerry Mercury teaser
closeTCL President tweets a photo of the BlackBerry Mercury

Here’s a photo of the BlackBerry Mercury sitting next to some FCB apparel, a sure sign that they’re all packed and ready to go for a formal announcement at Mobile World Congress.

8

more_vertGoogle Assistant begins rolling out to those in the US
closeGoogle Assistant is officially rolling out to an Android device near you

After being announced at MWC 2017, Google Assistant is officially rolling out to compatible devices running Android Marshmallow and Android Nougat.

9

more_vertYouTube live TV service
closeYouTube is launching a streaming TV service for $35

It’s been a while since we heard rumors about YouTube’s plans to launch a TV streaming service, but now it’s official. YouTube has announced a new streaming service that will mix live TV with online video.

10

more_vertNew videos show off the Galaxy S8 in action
closeNew videos show off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in action

2 new videos have surfaced which claim to show off the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus ahead of their official unveiling in March.