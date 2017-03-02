On Sunday at MWC 2017, Google dropped a bit of a bombshell on everyone. The company announced that Google Assistant would be coming to all Android devices running either Android Marshmallow or Android Nougat.

The catch here is that it wouldn’t be coming to all regions at once, and that your device must have at least 1.5GB of RAM, and a 720p resolution display. Regardless of these caveats, Google has commenced the rollout of Assistant to your devices starting today.

You won’t have to do anything special to receive the update, other than wait. Once it’s ready for your device, you’ll need to download the Google Play Services update from the Play Store.

Once downloaded, you will be able access Assistant by pressing and holding down on the home button, just like with Google Now on Tap. In addition to using the home button, you will also be able to activate Assistant by saying “Ok, Google”.

With the US getting their taste this week, Australia, Canada, and the UK will be coming in the follow weeks. Finally, Germany will round out the first batch of new Google Assistant users. Google has also confirmed that the feature will roll out to more devices across the world over the course of 2017.