Feb 27th, 2017

The countdown is officially underway. Yesterday, Samsung revealed it would be unveiling the Galaxy S8 at an event in New York City on March 29th. To celebrate this announcement, a couple of videos have surfaced which show the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in action.

The first comes from Slashleaks and gives us a look at not only the design of the devices, but also the new always-on display which Samsung will be including. The video also confirms that both edges of the device will be curved, and Samsung will be changing up the on-screen navigation buttons.

The second video comes from MobileFun and gives us a very brief look at the keyboard setup, as well as a sneak peek of the Contacts application. We can see from here that Samsung is definitely looking to take advantage of the extra real estate that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will provide.

Both of these videos practically confirm many of the recent leaks that we have seen regarding the device. As for a quick rundown, here’s what we are expecting to see when Samsung takes the stage in NYC:

  • Display: 5.8-inch
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • RAM: 4GB/64GB
  • Storage: 64GB/128GB expandable via microSD
  • Battery: 3,000mAh
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Rear Camera: 12MP
  • Extras: USB Type-C

It’s becoming obvious that Samsung was ready to unveil the Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017, but due to the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, the company was forced to push things back. We’re likely to see more leaks and rumors regarding Samsung’s 2017 flagship lineup, so keep your eyes peeled for more information as it becomes available.

